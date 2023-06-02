MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, June 2
Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Friday, including Zack Wheeler and the Phillies going up against Josiah Gray and the Nationals.
Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for June 2.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-4) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Brandon Williamson (0-0) when the teams play on Friday.
|MIL: Burnes
|CIN: Williamson
|11 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.1 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|5.02
|8.3
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds
- MIL Odds to Win: -160
- CIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Reds
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Shintaro Fujinami (2-5) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-4) when the teams meet on Friday.
|OAK: Fujinami
|MIA: Cabrera
|17 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (52 IP)
|12.00
|ERA
|5.02
|9.3
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will look to Gray (4-5) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|WSH: Gray
|11 (65 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (61.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|2.77
|10.5
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals
- PHI Odds to Win: -185
- WSH Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (3-4) when the clubs play Friday.
|STL: Flaherty
|PIT: Contreras
|11 (58 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52 IP)
|4.81
|ERA
|4.33
|9.0
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates
- STL Odds to Win: -140
- PIT Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (2-2) when the clubs face off Friday.
|TB: Glasnow
|BOS: Whitlock
|1 (4.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|6.23
|ERA
|5.14
|16.6
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (2-2) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|NYM: Verlander
|11 (66.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|4.80
|7.7
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (5-1) when the clubs meet Friday.
|SEA: Castillo
|TEX: Gray
|11 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.2 IP)
|2.69
|ERA
|2.81
|10.7
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (1-1) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|CLE: Civale
|MIN: Ober
|2 (12.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40.1 IP)
|2.84
|ERA
|2.68
|5.7
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-1) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (5-4) for the game between the teams Friday.
|LAA: Ohtani
|HOU: Valdez
|11 (65 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (72 IP)
|2.91
|ERA
|2.38
|12.5
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-0) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Jesse Scholtens (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|DET: Olson
|CHW: Scholtens
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (16.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.24
|-
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -150
- DET Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (0-9) for the game between the teams Friday.
|COL: Anderson
|KC: Lyles
|5 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (61.2 IP)
|1.31
|ERA
|7.15
|4.4
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -125
- COL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Michael Wacha (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|CHC: Taillon
|SD: Wacha
|8 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.1 IP)
|7.76
|ERA
|3.45
|9.2
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -160
- CHC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (6-3) when the teams play Friday.
|ATL: Morton
|ARI: Kelly
|10 (57.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (63.2 IP)
|3.59
|ERA
|3.11
|9.8
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Diamondbacks
- ATL Odds to Win: -125
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-0) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (6-4) when the teams play Friday.
|NYY: Severino
|LAD: Kershaw
|2 (11.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (62.1 IP)
|1.59
|ERA
|3.32
|7.9
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -140
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (5-2) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Logan Webb (4-5) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|BAL: Kremer
|SF: Webb
|11 (59 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (72 IP)
|4.58
|ERA
|3.12
|7.3
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -160
- BAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
