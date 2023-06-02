Roansy Contreras gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth-best in MLB action with 76 total home runs.

St. Louis is eighth in baseball, slugging .426.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

St. Louis scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Flaherty has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Flaherty enters this game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Miles Mikolas Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray

