The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .262.

Edman has recorded a hit in 27 of 52 games this year (51.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had an RBI in 12 games this season (23.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.6% of his games this year (18 of 52), he has scored, and in seven of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 25 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings