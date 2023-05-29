On Monday, Willson Contreras (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Staumont. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Josh Staumont

Josh Staumont TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .215 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this season (27 of 51), with at least two hits 13 times (25.5%).

In 5.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 26 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings