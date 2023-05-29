Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the Chicago Cubs.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (34-19) take on the Cleveland Guardians (23-29)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.266 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.266 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -146 +126 8

The Detroit Tigers (25-26) play the Texas Rangers (33-19)

The Rangers will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.293 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Riley Greene (.293 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.298 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)

TEX Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -170 +146 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) face the Kansas City Royals (16-38)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Monday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.294 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.294 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.254 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

STL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -206 +173 10

The Chicago Cubs (22-30) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16)

The Rays will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.299 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -131 +110 8

The Houston Astros (31-21) take on the Minnesota Twins (27-26)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.291 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.291 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.225 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

HOU Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -124 +105 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) face the Colorado Rockies (24-30)

The Rockies will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.287 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -199 +168 9.5

The San Francisco Giants (27-26) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26)

The Pirates will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 5:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Michael Conforto (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.290 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

SF Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -140 +119 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (10-45) play host to the Atlanta Braves (32-21)

The Braves will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

ATL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -248 +203 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (22-33) face the Los Angeles Angels (28-26)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.256 AVG, 13 HR, 30 RBI)

Luis Robert (.256 AVG, 13 HR, 30 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.269 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)

CHW Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -138 +117 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) play host to the Washington Nationals (23-30)

The Nationals will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

LAD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -235 +194 9

The Seattle Mariners (28-25) take on the New York Yankees (32-23)

The Yankees will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.260 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Ty France (.260 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

SEA Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -140 +119 8

