Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on May 27, Tatum put up 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 104-103 win versus the Heat.

Below we will dive into Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.1 29.3 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 11.1 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.6 PRA 47.5 43.5 46 PR 41.5 38.9 40.4 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 44 31 12 5 0 2 1 5/25/2023 41 21 8 11 1 0 2 5/23/2023 42 33 11 7 4 2 1 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

