Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium on Monday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 60 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.400/.525 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .281/.373/.575 slash line on the season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 51 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashing .254/.335/.458 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .232/.267/.427 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

