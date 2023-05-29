Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Royals on May 29, 2023
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium on Monday at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 60 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .294/.400/.525 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a .281/.373/.575 slash line on the season.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 51 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashing .254/.335/.458 on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .232/.267/.427 slash line so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 26
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|5
|11
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
