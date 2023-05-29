Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) match up with Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (16-38) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 29. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -208 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +170. A 9.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs Josh Staumont - KC (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 29 times and won 13, or 44.8%, of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -208 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 67.5%.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Royals have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won three of 13 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-3.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.