Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the hill, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Josh Staumont

Josh Staumont TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .252.

In 56.3% of his 48 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in five games this year (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has an RBI in nine of 48 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 48 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 25 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings