Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%) Edman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.0% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
