Paul DeJong -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .258 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), DeJong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 28), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.1% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this year (53.6%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 18
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (50.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Gaddis (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
