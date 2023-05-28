How to Watch the Fever vs. Dream Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Dream (1-1) take the court against the Indiana Fever (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023 on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.
Fever vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Key Stats for Fever vs. Dream
- Indiana scored an average of 78.0 points last year, only 3.5 fewer points than the 81.5 that Atlanta gave up.
- The Fever went 5-7 last season when they scored more than 81.5 points.
- Indiana's 40.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points lower than Atlanta allowed to its opponents (43.2%).
- The Fever went 4-6 when they shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- Indiana shot 33.8% from three-point distance last season. That's only 1.0 percentage point lower than Atlanta allowed its opponents to shot from deep (34.8%).
- The Fever went 3-14 when shooting over 34.8% as a team from three-point range.
- Atlanta and Indiana rebounded at a similar rate last season (35.4 and 33.3 boards per game, respectively).
