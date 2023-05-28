The Atlanta Dream (1-1) match up with the Indiana Fever (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK

NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream covered 11 times in 25 games with a spread last season.

The Fever covered six times in 21 games with a spread last year.

The Dream and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.

In Fever games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

