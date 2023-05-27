On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .260 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (34 of 50), with more than one hit 14 times (28.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (18.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

