Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .285 with seven doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
  • Nootbaar is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Nootbaar has had a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (28.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (41.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (12.8%).
  • He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year (18 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

11 GP 13
.351 AVG .239
.510 OBP .364
.459 SLG .391
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
6 RBI 5
10/12 K/BB 12/9
2 SB 2
18 GP 21
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (47.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
