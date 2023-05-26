Willson Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .222.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings