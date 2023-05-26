Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (48.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.0%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bieber (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).
