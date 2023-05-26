Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (10.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (48.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings