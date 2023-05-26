On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .264 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 69.4% of his 49 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.7% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

