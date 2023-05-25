Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 45 hits, batting .296 this season with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Gorman will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 73.3% of his 45 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (24.4%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.2% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
