Juan Yepez -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Juan Yepez At The Plate

Yepez is batting .250 with two home runs and two walks.

In seven of 13 games this season, Yepez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Yepez has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this season.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .400 .222 OBP .455 .222 SLG .700 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings