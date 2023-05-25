The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-8) 215 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 214.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-8) 215 -323 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-8.5) 215.5 -320 +260 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -125 30.1
Jaylen Brown 22.5 -115 26.6
Marcus Smart 12.5 -115 11.5
Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4
Malcolm Brogdon 9.5 -115 14.9

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Derrick White or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Celtics +450 +210
Heat +390 -255

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.