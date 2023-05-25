The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 22.5 -115 26.6 Marcus Smart 12.5 -115 11.5 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 9.5 -115 14.9

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Derrick White or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +450 +210 Heat +390 -255

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.