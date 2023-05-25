Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (2-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0 at Giants Apr. 27 6.1 4 0 0 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .292/.401/.516 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 45 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .296/.386/.612 on the season.

Gorman heads into this matchup looking to extend his 14-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

India Stats

India has 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .290/.381/.415 so far this year.

India has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three walks.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 36 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.364/.436 on the season.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.