Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on May 25, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (2-1) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .292/.401/.516 slash line on the season.
- Goldschmidt has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 45 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .296/.386/.612 on the season.
- Gorman heads into this matchup looking to extend his 14-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
India Stats
- India has 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .290/.381/.415 so far this year.
- India has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three walks.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has 36 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.364/.436 on the season.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
