On Thursday, May 25, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (21-28) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.77 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.54 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 27 times and won 12, or 44.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 4-6 (40%).

St. Louis has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 5-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.