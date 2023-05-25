Brendan Donovan -- hitting .219 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .252 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Donovan has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.298 AVG .229
.359 OBP .288
.509 SLG .229
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
8 RBI 2
11/4 K/BB 9/4
2 SB 0
23 GP 21
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Weaver (1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
