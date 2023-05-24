Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple) in his previous game against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .285.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
  • In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
  • Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (13.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.1% of his games this year, Edman has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 20
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Lively (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.