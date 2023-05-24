On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .268 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 34 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven in a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

