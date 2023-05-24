Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.298 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .267 with six doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.
- He has scored in 15 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.351
|AVG
|.239
|.510
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/12
|K/BB
|12/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.