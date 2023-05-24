Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (20-28) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Steven Matz (0-5) for the Cardinals and Ben Lively (1-2) for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-2.
  • St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cardinals have been favored 26 times and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.
  • St. Louis has a record of 6-8 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
  • The Cardinals have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • St. Louis has scored 258 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 Dodgers L 5-0 Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
May 20 Dodgers W 6-5 Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
May 21 Dodgers W 10-5 Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
May 22 @ Reds L 6-5 Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
May 23 @ Reds W 8-5 Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
May 24 @ Reds - Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
May 25 @ Reds - Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
May 26 @ Guardians - Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
May 27 @ Guardians - Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
May 28 @ Guardians - Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Gaddis
May 29 Royals - Steven Matz vs TBA

