Tommy Edman and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

In 53.3% of his games this year (24 of 45), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Edman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (6.7%).

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 19 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

