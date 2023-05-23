On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (1.030 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 43 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .301 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Gorman is batting .400 with three homers during his last games and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

In 72.1% of his 43 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 25.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had an RBI in 19 games this season (44.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (23.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 20 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (45.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings