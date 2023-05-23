The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 18 5.2 5 5 2 1 3 at Red Sox May. 12 5.0 7 4 4 2 2 vs. Tigers May. 6 5.0 8 4 4 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Adam Wainwright's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .288/.399/.489 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 43 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.392/.636 on the year.

Gorman enters this matchup looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .455 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 15 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 14 doubles, three home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .287/.380/.420 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 35 hits with six doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.367/.434 on the year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.