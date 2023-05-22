Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes playing at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 22 on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Hurricanes, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers are 12-8-20 in overtime matchups as part of a 42-32-8 overall record.
- Florida is 19-6-7 (45 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games this season the Panthers recorded only one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).
- Florida has taken seven points from the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-14-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 67 games (48-13-6, 102 points).
- In the 40 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 52 points after finishing 24-12-4.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 22-11-3 to register 47 points.
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 16-11-27 record in overtime contests this season and a 52-21-9 overall record.
- Carolina has earned 58 points (25-7-8) in its 40 games decided by one goal.
- Across the eight games this season the Hurricanes ended with only one goal, they have earned six points.
- Carolina has 16 points (6-8-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 63 times, earning 109 points from those matchups (52-6-5).
- Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 44 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-19-6 (106 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|6th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|21st
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|10th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|19.8%
|19th
|23rd
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.4%
|2nd
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
