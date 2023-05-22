The St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) will lean on Paul Goldschmidt when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, May 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+155). The total is 10 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 11 out of the 24 games, or 45.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 2-4 (33.3%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +225 - 2nd

