The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley on Monday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB action with 67 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis' .440 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals' .262 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (245 total).

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.439).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Jordan Montgomery (2-6) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Montgomery enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber

