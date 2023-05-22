Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for the Cardinals and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
  • The Cardinals have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 11 (45.8%) of those contests.
  • St. Louis has entered six games this season favored by -190 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
  • St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 245.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 Brewers W 3-0 Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
May 18 Dodgers W 16-8 Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
May 19 Dodgers L 5-0 Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
May 20 Dodgers W 6-5 Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
May 21 Dodgers W 10-5 Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
May 22 @ Reds - Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
May 23 @ Reds - Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
May 24 @ Reds - Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
May 25 @ Reds - Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
May 26 @ Guardians - Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
May 27 @ Guardians - Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber

