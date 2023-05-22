Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for the Cardinals and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 11 (45.8%) of those contests.

St. Louis has entered six games this season favored by -190 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 245.

The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule