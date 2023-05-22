Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for the Cardinals and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Reds
|Cardinals vs Reds Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 11 (45.8%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has entered six games this season favored by -190 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 245.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
