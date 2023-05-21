Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Dodgers on May 21, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals ahead of their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .301/.409/.511 slash line so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|0-for-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 42 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .302/.391/.640 so far this season.
- Gorman takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .455 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Kershaw Stats
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (6-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start six times in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 11th, 1.025 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|4.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|4.2
|8
|4
|4
|7
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jack Flaherty's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .328/.399/.559 so far this year.
- Freeman has recorded at least one hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .462 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .250/.356/.512 so far this season.
- Betts heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.