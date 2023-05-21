How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Fueled by 152 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 235.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.444 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
- He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tanner Bibee
