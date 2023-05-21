Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) and Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET on May 21.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.24 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (235 total, five per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule