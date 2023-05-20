The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 223.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in 57 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 233.8, 10.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers have a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.

Denver has a 228.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

The Nuggets have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.

Denver has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 57 69.5% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1 Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Lakers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 112.5 points, it is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0).

The Nuggets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 9-5 44-38 Nuggets 45-37 6-2 38-44

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 33-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-11 36-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

