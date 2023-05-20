The St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) will go head to head on Saturday, May 20 at Busch Stadium, with Miles Mikolas getting the ball for the Cardinals and Noah Syndergaard taking the mound for the Dodgers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Dodgers have -110 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.94 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 10 (43.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 10-16 record (winning only 38.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

