How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 75 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in baseball with a .466 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (234 total runs).
- The Braves rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.54 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 193 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Chavez will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 39-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gilbert has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
