Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday, starting at 8:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .302/.400/.517 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has eight doubles, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .295/.386/.629 so far this year.

Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .394 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (1-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.

Gonsolin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 at Brewers May. 8 6.0 3 3 0 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 4.2 5 3 3 3 2 at Pirates Apr. 26 3.1 2 0 0 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Steven Matz's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has collected 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .318/.387/.542 slash line so far this year.

Freeman will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .252/.359/.509 slash line on the year.

Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.