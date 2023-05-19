Friday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) at 8:15 PM ET (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will call on Tony Gonsolin (1-1) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-4).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 6-0.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have come away with eight wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (229 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule