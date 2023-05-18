The Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Twins, and the Cardinals a series win over the Brewers.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (5-3) for the Dodgers and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-3, 3.61 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (0-0) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .357 against him this season. He has a 7.20 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.

Wainwright will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (5-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 5.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.070 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 38th, 1.070 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd.

