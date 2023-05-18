Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) will visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, May 18, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cardinals have +130 odds to win. A 9-run total has been set in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have an 8-1 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have come away with seven wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

