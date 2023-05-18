Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on May 18.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (5-3) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (213 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

