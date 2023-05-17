In the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 17, Matthew Liberatore will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) as they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18), who will counter with Corbin Burnes. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Cardinals' matchup against the Brewers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to defeat the Brewers with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 9-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (36% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 1-4 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won nine of 16 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

