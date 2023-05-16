Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 16.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won nine out of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 2-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored 208 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule