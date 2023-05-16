Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 16
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will break down Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|25.9
|21.9
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.5
|14.8
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.6
|PRA
|38.5
|41
|39.3
|PR
|35.5
|38.4
|36.7
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Davis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.
- Davis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.
- The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.
Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/16/2022
|17
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|37
|23
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/26/2022
|36
|22
|14
|5
|0
|2
|3
