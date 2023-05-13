Obsessed with college softball? Then you've come to the right place. Ensure you catch all of Saturday's NCAA softball action by reading the article below, which highlights how to watch or live stream the 11 games that are airing on Fubo on May 13.

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch AAC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch C-USA Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Big 12 Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch BYU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) Softball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch BYU vs Saint Mary's (Calif.) Softball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch B1G Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Big East Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch SEC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Big East Tournament, Championship: Equipos a confirmar Softball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's path to the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.